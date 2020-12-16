Grandmother By Molly Zhu

Grandmother

There are no direct flights

from Beijing to

Wisconsin.

At first, a patchwork jaunt

brings my grandmother

to me.

And I wonder what she thought

America would be like, then.

A conduit like this,

has always been fissured,

between us, space and time

sometimes spanned

tongues and years

and it was always

her half-a-day that lived

ahead of mine.

But when she still lived with us

at home, my grandmother’s slippers

were padded percussion.

The CCTV reads

chopped announcements –

the only midday voices

in her mother language.

In the kitchen,

scallions sliced,

longevity noodles hand-pulled,

tea leaves soaking up hot water

until they are fat with flavor –

the mailman comes,

the mailman goes.

Is this what it means to live in America?

If so, let the manicured rhythms

of small-town suburbia

play on –

My grandmother concocts

the slurry of pork and chives,

tucks them into miniature purses,

lacing the seams shut.

I would watch her furrowed hands,

siphon and coax,

the pocket she made

was only big enough to fit

a chopstick’s dollop.

But instead,

I want to stretch apart

the skin of water and flour,

drag out our memories and wrench away

the time zones that sit stoically between us.

Some days, when I am alone,

I dream I am waltzing from my front door,

one Tuesday evening, and

driving down the street

to my grandmother’s house.

By Molly Zhu

Biography:

Molly is a new poet and writer. For her desk job, she is a corporate attorney in NYC. In her free time, she enjoys eating and thinking about words.