Portrait of a mother in America By Kashiana Singh

Portrait of a mother in America

You are an unstoppable maverick

you have authorship to the fossils we shall be

You are restless as you lie awake

your forgiveness is now a lung emptied of death

You are monastic as you listen to the bells ring

your joy transient in yet another uncounted night

You are a widow wailing at the steps of a lake

a practiced palanquin bearer of skinned surrender

You are unflailing and rise above freedom

you claim perspective for those who are still captive

You are pole star and mercury

shifting the epicenter of your axis for those you birth

You are a witch with long arms

they embrace bodies showered from dilating skies

You are songwriter, fact narrator

watchwords are written in your inherited ink

You are chameleon, your smile is irreverent

it hides an incoherent truth underneath your teeth

You are your own church, your own god

your own microscope, staring at name & shame

You are blood, your rivulets gurgle

into veins of strife, wounds guard your empty streets

You are awake, you awaken, teasing

your dreadlocks into witness stands, for the dead

You are yesterday’s battles and tomorrow’s cries

you beat in ballads, and rehearse poems to throbbing drums

You are the rumbling beneath glaciers

you bury uncertain screams inside headstones

You are a sculpture in sand, drawing yourself

again, as your shores are erased, by waves of putrid lies

You are louder with each breath

penetrate a deafening normal, inside and outside

You are repetition, you sketch a scrawl

that leaves scars on a country’s cardboard map

You are hunger, your sharp tongue bites into cornbread

ready again for another funeral pageantry

You are a village common; you bear resilience

in hallways that echo of ruptured protests

You are unabashed, you offer your breast

to beating chests, shadows of heaving loss

You are ricocheted through our mistakes

your prayer is a pause inside vacant throats

You are promise of a rotting tattoo

your artwork stares into their reasonless gaze

You are conversation to our silence

you pour questions into our coagulated eyes

You are sure of your journey

your pilgrimage is to places where multitudes died

You are sister, you are queen

you dance in compassion, it holds your head high

You are your ancestors, you are healer

you make garment of their velvet flagellated skins

You are language, farmer of roots

you nourish the irreverence of all marching youth

You are baptized, you are ostracized

you drink from the fountain of wakeful lives

You are in your own image, not his, not hers

not theirs, you stand holding a mirror to eclipsed light

You are time, of all times

you rudder the sea to the sky, you swallow meteorites

You are inadequate in your koans

you ache in psalms that sing into life and afterlife

You are relentless, a stitcher of quilts

you fill it with absence, thread it with sinew of your barren wombs

By Kashiana Singh

Biography:

Kashiana Singh lives in Chicago and embodies her TEDx talk theme of Work as Worship into her everyday. Her poetry collection, Shelling Peanuts and Stringing Words presents her voice as a participant and an observer. Her chapbook Crushed Anthills is a journey through 10 cities – a complex maze of remembrances to unravel. Her poems have been published on various platforms including Poets Reading the News, Visual Verse, Oddball Magazine, Café Dissensus, TurnPike Magazine, Inverse Journal. She serves as an Assistant Poetry Editor for Poets Reading the News. Kashiana carries her various geographical homes within her poetry.