Letter to Monrovia’s Policemen By Edwin Olu Bestma

Letter to Monrovia’s Policemen

for peaceful protestors –

dear policemen/

last night grandmother’s big butt TV didn’t play me foul/

i saw how your guns penetrated peaceful protestors’ bodies/

your teargas killed our mothers and fathers like slaves

dear policemen/

last night became a half moon/ broken/

i saw how you ripped those beautiful placards apart/

it felt like the atmosphere had gone out of air/ their lives extremely lost to the earth

dear policemen/

i saw how you drove them from community to communities/

some bare footed running for their lives/

others stuck in the mud/ so you came/

knocked them beneath the ground

dear policemen/

you stripped their bodies naked/

how you ran felt like you were on a mission to strike when seen/

you left marks on them like a devourous beast

dear policemen/

i mean/ my country’s men/

i thought you were meant to protect lives and properties/

North/ south/ east / and west/

until then/ this letter is from a boy whose grandmother’s TV didn’t play him foul

By Edwin Olu Bestma

Biography:

Edwin Olu Bestman is a young multi award winning poet from Liberia. His works have been published in Nantygreens, Odd magazine, Spillwords and so forth.