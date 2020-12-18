Hungry and wanting By Maia Brown-Jackson

Hungry and wanting



I’m so fucking hungry for love,

to have my skin peeled back

by someone with gentle hands

who will watch the darkness pooled in my veins

dissipate once touched by oxygen,

and not turn away.

I would devour the pomegranate whole

and promise myself to the god of death

eyes open, trapped beneath the earth,

crushed by dirt and unable to breathe

to fill that vacant spot that still haunts my soul.

I want what the poets write about,

I want what the artists sing about,

I want to feel whole in a way I haven’t in years,

safe and understood and accepted

for and despite everything I’ve done.

But I’m so cautious now

that your hands might bruise

that I don’t let them settle at my waist.

I’m so fucking hungry for love

and I’m still like a child,

clutching at its skirts,

watching wide-eyed and wondering

and wanting,

wanting,

wanting.

By Maia Brown-Jackson

Biography:

Maia Brown-Jackson is a queer Jewish idealist with PTSD and a fucked up past who tries to save people and butterflies and bumblebees. She has a degree in counter-terrorism and human rights and is currently recovering from covid-19 in D.C.