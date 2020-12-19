DOGGED by AMERICA By Jinko Gotoh

DOGGED by AMERICA

Mama gave money to the sea gods

to protect us from turbulent seas

Awajishima tradition for the newborn

We feasted on the fruits of the sea:

abalone, squid, and oysters,

and fragrant matsutake

freshly picked

from the matsu forest of Awajishima

island birthed by deities and forefathers of Japan

Yet Papa yearned for America

Picket white fences, golden grand canyon, spaghetti and meatballs

“Lady and the Tramp”

My first movie

at Hibiya theatre in Tokyo

I still see the deep purple-red curtains

feel the soft velvet seats on the backs of my legs

I wanted a dog

Poco a prized Scottish Terrier

My fifth birthday present

from Papa’s brother

He was rich unlike us

But Poco was not so smart

and would wander out

Local police find him

and bring him back

One day he left

for good

Mama said he was stolen

because he was so valuable

Oba-chan and Toto came to live with us

because Papa was in California

She said Toto was just like the dog

from “Wizard of Oz”

Movie I did not know

Oba-chan used to work for the missionaries

she told us many stories

My favorite was

Toto would go to the butcher

carry home

a bag of deep fried croquettes

wrapped around his neck

A smart dog unlike Poco

Next time I saw America was on the TV screen

Motorcade, hazy desert, and loud gun shot

Scary

not at all like my first movie

John F Kennedy is dead

Papa said we are all moving to America

I assumed he meant Toto too.

But then Oba-chan and Mama took Toto out on errand

when they returned Toto nowhere in sight

They said that Toto was too old

and could not move to America

Toto was put to sleep

just like JFK

Lay in peace

Once so bright, surreal and magical

America felt like a sacrifice

dark, harsh and lonely

By Jinko Gotoh

Biography:

Jinko Gotoh is an award-winning producer and consultant. Her strengths and passion include discovering new voices, nurturing creative talent, and charting new technologies and creative processes. Her producing screen credits include: 2020 BAFTA winner and Oscar-nominated Klaus, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The Little Prince, Oscar-nominated The Illusionist, 9, and Oscar-winning Finding Nemo. Jinko serves as the vice president for Women in Animation, an advocacy organization to advance women and all under-represented people in the industry. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Applied Math and MFA in Film from Columbia University. Jinko is a published poet and rescuer of many, many dogs on the side.