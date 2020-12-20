Monsoon’s Yellow Soup By Tara Tulshyan

Monsoon’s Yellow Soup

I never understood these hills in La-Carlota

that drift into sleep, wailing as we are rinsed

by the rain. Their faces corrugate like

ours, as our tongues cut through scalding

breakfast soup that yellows our skins.

The rain spits on the hill, clogging

our roof. We could ground this hill,

sprinkle its shards into our coffee. Our stomachs

churn like the tractor, Lola tells us

to wait, for March – when the sunlight runs

down to the Maragandang river, green

skirts blanketing the foot of the hill, brining

under the orange pulp above us.

The Turneras, arching, away from the leaves

tainted by the last typhoon, cradled

in it’s buds, kernels of rice, blooming

filling our plates as we wait for the showers to disappear.

Previously published by the Trouvaille Review

By Tara Tulshyan

Biography:

Tara Tulshyan is a sophomore living in the Philippines. Her works have appeared or are forthcoming in The Heritage Review, The Resigned Arts Collective, and K’in Literary Journal.