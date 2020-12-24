Minotaur’s Sisters By Brynn Cook

Minotaur’s Sisters



Do they still sell those scarves we tied

to our wrists and spun

like parasols, sold with marbles

to each other, muddied as spies and spit

our teeth into?

Ariadne dug labyrinthine trenches, soil

up around her ears, shucking arms

like the boys: from the vantaged

tree stump, set her black sail rippling.

Orchard squirrels gash each pear

lick nectar wounds, move on

no sense of time, ripening

Of loss. We’re told

that we are loved alike.

We were each-others mothers, fathers

lovers, friends in turn.

Stilt backwards, silken thread

spools, unspools through

fingers. A slipping guide, a lifetime

held in memories: he was her brother

half-brother, half bull. Amazed,

her love is shooting the squirrel before,

unmanned, he cannot crack

the leaded gun. His hand

her brother’s hand, relentless

on her thigh. Forget it.

We were young. The veins of homesick

traced, re-traced: rootbound. Big sister

kind of love.

By Brynn Cook

Biography:

Brynn Cook was born and raised in Southern California, leaving to spend six years pursuing her PhD at the University of Virginia. Brynn has now returned to her home state, and currently lives with her husband and twin sister in the best possible shelter-in-place scenario. Brynn has been published in Chaparral poetry, and writes poetry with the hope of one day distilling the strange call of warm October winds.