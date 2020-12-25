Worlds Away By Emma Mayer

Worlds Away

How am I to feel the rain? The quaking

Drab of day, so critical past my curtains.

Once abandoned, near and along the widened

World, I saw treasure.

Castles tall and wondrously bold, resplendent.

Cloaked in sunrise, glorious – dreaming aimless,

Passing time by driftwood and embers, picture

Perfect but gone now.

Magical and innocent, softly laying

Here beneath the willow, to wake and find a

Dream destroyed by growing old, snow that keeps on

Falling with pity.

I hear songs that torture my poorly beating

Heart, so shattered daydream and soul I linger,

Caught between the worlds in which sweet and pensive

Visions are dancing.

By Emma Mayer

Biography:

Biography: Emma Mayer is a junior double majoring in English and Communication in Colorado. She has been writing poetry ever since she could remember and believes words have the power to change the world. You can follow her on Twitter @emmamayer1996 and Instagram @__shmayerxx.