seafarer By E.M. Roy

Seafarer

something changed in the space between

us when you traced your fingers along

coastal contours where the wet world ached

around us as you, seafarer, swept me away

in a spit-slick current

or maybe it was my treacherous

fin-feet that swam me to you across

underwater volcanoes and murky planets

too wicked to see

so deep there’s no shell-soft pink to be found

so you want to know how far down

the mariana trench goes? let me show you

let’s go down until the colours disappear

let’s sink until nobody can find us in

our submarine

as the strange sea-creatures emerge from the green

and bare their teeth and blind eyes and

if i wonder if they see us

what we look like through distorted glass

it’s only for a moment

it’s you and i in this flimsy metal embrace

and maybe

we won’t come up for air

By E.M. Roy

Biography:

E. M. Roy is a British-Indian poet currently living between Singapore and Pennsylvania. Her work centres around loss, colonisation and third-culture identity. She can be found on Instagram at @emroypoet.