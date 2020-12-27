STATE FLAG By Nicholas Kasimatis

STATE FLAG
They shot the last grizzly on Mt. Diablo
because somebody said it was there.
Cut off from the salmon.
In a world of no elk.
Watching the marshes drained,
the river made straight.
This is a strawberry.
These are grapes.
That’s the canal,
cutting to Stockton.
The black smoke is oil.
The brown is oak.
Rent a self-driving car
and ride it to the top.
Look out—
a land where all the beasts are gone.
By Nicholas Kasimatis
Biography:
Nicholas Kasimatis participated in Kim Addonizio’s workshop “Art of the Short Poem.” He graduated from Cal Poly at San Luis Obispo with a bachelor’s degree in architecture and has worked as a construction engineer, gallery attendant, and art director. After the day job and the joys of being a husband and father, Nick spends his time fly-fishing, painting, and writing.