Let’s be monsters By Maia Brown-Jackson

Let’s be monsters



Let’s be witches and bitches

and crones

and just

hideous.

Let’s be powerful.

Let’s take and take and take

and grab the world,

just

fucking hold on with claws

and teeth

and refuse to let go.

And let’s be gluttonous.

Let’s devour.

Let’s see what we want,

what delights us,

and let’s inhale it with no

regard for propriety.

With no regard for you.

Let’s be insolent.

Let’s be wanton.

Let’s be ugly.

Let’s show our teeth as a warning sign

before we sink them into your neck.

Let’s be savage and angry.

Let’s say,

This is for me.

This is because I want.

This is because I exist.

This is because I take up space,

as much as I want, and more,

and I survive despite your best efforts

to tamp me down,

and I will fucking wear my defiance

like a punch to the gut

or I will slaughter you.

By Maia Brown-Jackson

Maia Brown-Jackson is a queer Jewish idealist with PTSD and a fucked up past who tries to save people and butterflies and bumblebees. She has a degree in counter-terrorism and human rights and is currently recovering from covid-19 in D.C.