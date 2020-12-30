A pragmatic lullaby for myself By Molly Zhu

A pragmatic lullaby for myself

Some can allow for the world

to croon a lullaby about

the salve of peace.

But this is a promise

we can’t all believe in.

When there is no soft gurney to rest your limbs,

When there is no bitter juice to stop the

invading cancer,

you’ll understand:

you are not iron,

you are not steel,

what you thought was virtue and

what you knew was vice

are only soft dough, being

rolled by the wrong hands.

Has anyone ever felt

this internecine stew of

broiled fury and

guttural rage and

of wrath stoked and

of families engulfed?

I know the answer is, yes.

So why am I still afraid?

I want to believe in Good over Evil,

but I know now,

the difference is nothing,

but a sleight of hand.

My ancestors could never have guessed

in a million cycles of the sun,

that I would one day be,

an American.

And that is the beauty of this country.

And I want to believe in its beauty again.

By Molly Zhu

Biography:

Molly is a new poet and writer. For her desk job, she is a corporate attorney in NYC. In her free time, she enjoys eating and thinking about words.