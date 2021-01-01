Letters to my childhood god By Brynn Cook

Letters to my childhood god



chin tucked to knees

on cold brick in the morning devotion inside this

oversized sweater my hand

seeking warmth

between thighs baptized

by petrichor by sink water rising

up sleeves immutable the way a bible

calls the hands to pray cup the spine

of a newborn mother’s voice

in print sustained us in Numbers

with honey sweet hovering

I’m addicted to prayer splayed

in a dopamine puddle my tongue

a paradox probing gaps

you didn’t text back

red earth red dress mother’s hands

cup mine notch the belly finger deep

root seeds of bitterness

come nest in my lungs

raw in worship your name

exhaled is sore-throat hot

sweet-rot a succulent

kind of ugly you said

we would day trip to Rome Trevi &gelato

Daphne&Apollo your mother

would love me you said

you would always be chasing me

I sent you pictures they were

upside down my navel bared

umbilical tendrils growing inflamed you

were nourished in belief

that could yank me to heaven I’ve been there

before my chin pressing bruises

By Brynn Cook

Biography:

Brynn Cook was born and raised in Southern California, leaving to spend six years pursuing her PhD at the University of Virginia. Brynn has now returned to her home state, and currently lives with her husband and twin sister in the best possible shelter-in-place scenario. Brynn has been published in Chaparral poetry, and writes poetry with the hope of one day distilling the strange call of warm October winds.