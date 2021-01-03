samsara smells like carbon By Dana Blatte

samsara smells like carbon

a phoenix first must burn;

this is how you cull the fire from the feathers

necromance the ashes into a new existence

and christen it reincarnation: the birthing

of a serpentine soul,

the vise around your stillborn heart.

remember,

even chalcedony and agate

turn to onyx if you apply enough pressure;

even ichor

coagulates to cinders

if you incinerate it long enough.

they say ashes to ashes

so i say light it up;

burn the snakeskin on a pyre

and watch the phoenix

rise.

By Dana Blatte

Biography:

Dana Blatte is a sophomore in high school from Massachusetts. Previously, she has been recognized by the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers and NaNoWriMo’s Young Writer’s Program. Additionally, her work is published in or forthcoming from The Aurora Review, The Heritage Review, and Second Revolution. An aspiring illustrator, author, and polyglot, Dana dreams in lyricism, fairy tales, and obscure indie music.