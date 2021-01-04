luna By Jenna Cooley

luna



i do not have the words i need to explain this sadness to you.

there is no translation. the bones are as they have always been:

the bones are cold. in the winter they are colder.

the sky holds the sun in its teeth. these teeth clench.

this jaw clicks. the universe is a reflection on silence.

in silence the throat retreats toward the lungs

every ache of the body is worn to a prayer.

it is hopeful to imagine a martyrdom.

it is selfish. from silence the moon regresses to silence.

i regress to my self. meaning i regress

to the hollow between bear and crumble. i regress

to silence. i cannot explain to you the weight or the ache

of undoing. how exhaustion unthreads the posture

or tightens it. everything a drawing in. a praying back

to the infant darkness. the soft waits past the brim

of sadness. i gather my tears and wait

and am washed back to the beginning

By Jenna Cooley