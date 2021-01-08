A Letter to Mata Hari, dead at 41 By Cierra Lowe

A Letter to Mata Hari, dead at 41

I can envision your pilot,

roiling within his apartment that

mourning—despicably

frying eggs and renouncing

your conception. As if

your essence was merely insult

to his injury.

I bet you were born on Rosh Hashanah.

I bet you used a rib as a hatpin.

I bet that those twelve barrels seemed a curious affection

as they peered upon you—

and so you blew a kiss

to the firing squad.

You were made deaf by

God’s silence.

It was bullets that made love to

your body for the last time.

They say you wore white gloves.

They say you kept your face to the sky.

As blood wept from your abdomen,

it gathered around you like still-blind

offspring, hungry for its mother.

You were 41—with legs curled

beneath you like an impossible

chair—when you fatally birthed

the first Rorschach test: to France,

it looked like moral ambiguity.

To Maslov, it looked like insubordination.

To your creator, it looked like spilled ink.

This poem was previously published in Dime Show Review.

By Cierra Lowe

Biography:

Cierra Lowe is a poet and half-assed artist living in St. Louis, Missouri. She received a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Webster University, and is currently pursuing her BSN at University of Missouri – St. Louis. She self-published her first full-length collection—The Horse and the Water—in 2016, and is currently working on her second. When she isn’t trying to poison her husband with undercooked meats, Cierra enjoys compulsively organizing her belongings, changing lanes in intersections, and monitoring planetary motions. She is currently working on a series of letters to female sex symbols who have tragic ends, and well as an uncomfortable collection of interviews. She looks forward to even-numbered years, and her work has previously appeared in Bad Jacket.