Wartime Ghazal By Angela Gabrielle Fabunan

Wartime Ghazal

Illusion, the thought that you could go on

as you did in peacetime—in your house

watching the news without notice

complacently not knowing that

this is a time of war.

Who knows what war is

when you’re not affected, yet

at your doorstep, on your streets,

in your homes and in your cities,

it comes knocking: this is a time of war.

Who could care about new shoes, now

that lives are at stake, never forget,

know your enemy, know who you are

in this time of war.

What brought us here, where we stand

in a nationhood that was never solidified

into what could have been, what is a

Filipino in a time of war?

A fighting spirit that believes in principle,

in the dignity of human lives,

in reclaiming what’s been lost to us

because of this time of war.

By the window, the artists look

at the situation and gage:

yes, this is a time of war.

Pity the illustrado that cannot look

at his own shadow. A poem will never

start a war, but the ultimate farewell

of words do not bring about peace, either:

This is a time of war.

By Angela Gabrielle Fabunan

