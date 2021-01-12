all body love By Sara Boyd

all body love

imagine—

hers is a whole world and all body kind of love,

alive no matter what the world does. taking

up space despite what the world wants.

unafraid, authentic: undaunted by judgment.

after death.

beyond this atmosphere, this raw

and decaying earth, you are with her. she

is tinted in you like a soul stain by sheer force

of will and want. you must interrupt the still air

and speak these love truths now and then, form

each sentence from broken breath, and teach

your lips to breathe and speak the same language.

soon, even the worst night dreams will vanish

to cut the night open, spilling out old stars

our hemisphere blocked. these constellations

ordain our fate in pinpricks, spelling new

horoscopes in elegant prose untouched

by this earth and the people in it. more

lifetimes than most to make up for lost time.

still not enough. not nearly enough. still you must

believe—

hers is a whole world and all body kind of love.

at night when you trace the smooth curve

of her hips, when you say you love her,

even mad, and mean it, you will not be a lone

person. more than one. a soul-bond. timeless.

By Sara Boyd

Biography:

Sara Boyd (she/her) is a budding poet interested in exploring the relationship between the material body and the living earth. Her life is split between two polar regions of Appalachia: Tennessee and Pennsylvania. She hopes to understand the nerve-endings of Southern Appalachian identity in her work while finishing the final year of her undergraduate degree at Lehigh University.

