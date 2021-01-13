Rebel By Samuel A. Adeyemi

Rebel
we agree it is the mind that wants
to die, not the body in search of peace,
my friend jumped into a river &
his body wrestled him out of the water
he testifies to me life is a farce
death, a bigger farce
unlike a moth, i am not born
with the
luxury instinct to die
dying is performative i am
incompetent at everything
each time i hold a knife the
metal mirrors my mother’s face
do you understand? i am not alive
for myself i still breathe to prove
my mother did not birth an ellipsis
that her three sons are not
dots wading through a poem
By Samuel A. Adeyemi
Biography:
Samuel A. Adeyemi is a young writer from Nigeria. His poems have appeared or are forthcoming in Palette Poetry, Frontier Poetry, 580 Split, Leavings Lit Mag, The Shore, African Writer, The African Writers Review, Jalada, and elsewhere. When he is not writing, he enjoys watching anime and listening to a variety of music. You may reach him on Twitter and Instagram @samuelpoetry