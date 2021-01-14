Early Morning in Mesquite Flat By Emily L. Pate

Early Morning in Mesquite Flat

Dawn rises hot, casting morning

so bright it sparks sharp

across the sand dunes,

each an excavation of passing night,

cut with the long belly-lines

of snakes hunting the dark.

Under a mesquite tree,

kangaroo-rat tracks meet

a serpent-curve in a thrash

of displaced erosion. Only the snake-line

slices away from the tree’s fine-boned

shadow. Out here, heat is rattlesnake-hungry,

biting against shade and satiation,

eating sky and sand until

they’re just as wanting. In 1931,

a movie crew found a miner’s corpse

near here, halfway between town and water,

compassed toward a spring he never

reached. Over the hill, that dead town

is time-eaten to a train station

and heaps of half-flat tin cans

taking on rust. A façade is all that’s left

of the newspaper building, blue hurting

behind empty windows.

Next-door sleeps the graveyard,

where ghosts of plaster and chicken wire

curve over absent bodies. One holds

the skeleton of a bicycle, head bent,

its paper mâché hollowness

only another kind of weight.

By Emily L. Pate

Biography:

Emily L. Pate is a writer, avid traveler, and collector/over-sharer of bizarre facts. Born and raised in California, she holds an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of British Columbia. Her poetry and travel writing have appeared in Funicular Magazine, Willawaw Journal, and The Northwest Passage, and Blending Magazine. She can be found at emilylpate.com.