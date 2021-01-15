Make America Great Again By Sean Lause

Make America Great Again

The house is a shrug with cataract windows.

A wall surrounds it, broken with fears.

Out back there’s someone in a cage.

There’s an attic where a scream abides,

a grandfather clock chock full of secrets.

A mob is coming up the road.

Father Shotgun’s in his rocker.Aunt Shivers glares her hypodermic eyes

at the mourners she sees hiding in the mirror.

Rusted through, the stoveheart of this house.

The television glows in cancer blue,

the floorboards spreading red a stain.

The mother, pock-marked in hate,

sings Amazing Grace so she won’t faint.

Outside, torches chant the night.

The Deputy descends to the cellar,

his flashlight a halo in Hell.

The time has come, there’s no escape…

There’s someone in the doorway taking notes.

By Sean Lause

Biography:

Sean Lause is a professor of English at Rhodes State College in Lima, Ohio. His poems have appeared in The Minnesota Review, Another Chicago Magazine, The Beloit Poetry Journal and Illuminations.