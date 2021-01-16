There is something fucking awesome about Billy Joel By AJ Schmitz

There is something fucking awesome about Billy Joel
for Wes
You once said this,
and meant it
at the time—
But I was
wrecked
by it
Seeing those words
while the Detroit Cobras
devastated my ear drums
so loud they blurred
but not enough to
make me ignore the
similarity to
“Teenager in Love”
Diner, simmering on the stove
High Life coursing through my heart.
I needed to go to you
to embrace you
to kiss you;
Call you my brother because
Brother:
there is something fucking awesome about Billy Joel—
Not his voice
or the melodies that
break skin;
Not because his canon
is crammed with bar-room songs
we croon;
But because my mother
loved him &
None of his songs were
featured in her
funeral montage;
& Because I haven’t
been able to
hear him since
But—
you listened &
felt the same way
By AJ Schmitz
Biography:
AJ Schmitz is a writer and teacher who has moved far too many times. Originally from Los Angeles, he has traipsed back and forth across the country with his wife and two cats, earning a Doctorate in PA, collecting tattoos in Fort Worth, and settling in South Bend, IN., all while teaching high schoolers and college kids about literature and life. He has several poems published in and around the internet and a chapbook available through Red Flag Poetry.