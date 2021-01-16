There is something fucking awesome about Billy Joel By AJ Schmitz

There is something fucking awesome about Billy Joel

for Wes

You once said this,

and meant it

at the time—

But I was

wrecked

by it

Seeing those words

while the Detroit Cobras

devastated my ear drums

so loud they blurred

but not enough to

make me ignore the

similarity to

“Teenager in Love”

Diner, simmering on the stove

High Life coursing through my heart.

I needed to go to you

to embrace you

to kiss you;

Call you my brother because

Brother:

there is something fucking awesome about Billy Joel—

Not his voice

or the melodies that

break skin;

Not because his canon

is crammed with bar-room songs

we croon;

But because my mother

loved him &

None of his songs were

featured in her

funeral montage;

& Because I haven’t

been able to

hear him since

But—

you listened &

felt the same way

By AJ Schmitz

Biography:

AJ Schmitz is a writer and teacher who has moved far too many times. Originally from Los Angeles, he has traipsed back and forth across the country with his wife and two cats, earning a Doctorate in PA, collecting tattoos in Fort Worth, and settling in South Bend, IN., all while teaching high schoolers and college kids about literature and life. He has several poems published in and around the internet and a chapbook available through Red Flag Poetry.