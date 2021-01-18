Ten to Life By Cierra Lowe

Ten to Life

9:

I am precautionarily disheartened

by the voluptuous form

that I am genetically likely

to inherit

(though secretly,

I’ve enjoyed the attention)

14:

When boys look at me

I look away

so that they look longer

18:

My body is

a soup kitchen for the lonely;

my heart is a poorly

trained dog that sheds all over strange

blankets and startles the

passersby

23:

Artless ennui for siren song,

I am tastefully barbed

to draw transient samples

of resuscitated avowal from

every set of hands I gnarl

28:

Inhalation in amber;

I convert breathable air

into languid intimation

of the unfulfilled audacity

that my current internment forgives

By Cierra Lowe

Biography:

Cierra Lowe is a poet and half-assed artist living in St. Louis, Missouri. She received a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Webster University, and is currently pursuing her BSN at University of Missouri – St. Louis. She self-published her first full-length collection—The Horse and the Water—in 2016, and is currently working on her second. When she isn’t trying to poison her husband with undercooked meats, Cierra enjoys compulsively organizing her belongings, changing lanes in intersections, and monitoring planetary motions. She is currently working on a series of letters to female sex symbols who have tragic ends, and well as an uncomfortable collection of interviews. She looks forward to even-numbered years, and her work has previously appeared in Bad Jacket.