Skinny By Maggi M.

Skinny, you wreak havoc on the world. I have seen your haunting work And felt your icy fingers Inch over my skin, And shivered under your piercing gaze. The sound of you makes my body tense up. Skinny, the evils you have inflicted upon so many are Unspeakable. You leave a trail of mass destruction. Millions of people plagued by you. Millions of people left emaciated in your wake. Millions of people starving, grasping, all dying, Most dead. More kills than a murderer On the loose. Skinny, why do you not spare the children? Sometimes you fool those who are not yet old enough to understand. Surely you must realize they have only had 10 years of life. Happy lives They will no longer remember. Can you not wait a while longer before you strike? Mercy is all we ask. But you show none Regardless of age or gender. You are monstrous, Lurking in the shadows of the night, Disguised as “health” and “happiness”. You lie As you extend a friendly hand,

Encouraging to take it

With a sly grin.

The people don’t stand a chance.

You give them options,

But that makes it worse.

So many different ways, you tell them.

So many different ways to get to the place

You’re going to take them.

A beautiful place

You promise them.

You make it seem like they are choosing

This vile fate for themselves.

Skinny,

When I hear your name I feel my skin

tighten.

When I feel your chilled breath on my tired,

worn face,

I feel my bones protruding through.

Spinal cord down my back, collar bones

reaching out

For help.

Help,

Please

Help.

You aim to

KILL

And stop at nothing

To get what you want.

When is it enough?

When all that’s left is a

Skeleton,

Are you happy?

Why, then, do you not release your grip?

What will satisfy your appetite?

Is the soul-crushing cry of your victims

Not enough?

Not enough.

Not enough…