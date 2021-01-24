Escape Plan By Yixuan Wu

Escape Plan



Someone from the realm

of the dead is sending

you an invitation, opening the door

and calling for you, like

a scream in the Gobi. It

smells of withering

gingko leaves, a smell that carries

dopamine, leaving you craving

for more. There is only

one way, you thought,

while stumbling through empty

Maotai bottles and rattling

them against the walls.

A sound made in a grave

but of silk, like the braided stretch

of carpet you’re walking on

robbed from the Eastern

Qing Catacombs by your

grandfather. You open that drawer

and look for the way out.

The way to slip into

an eternal dream

where the sea hangs above

the horizon and the sky

sits below it. And now, you

have two options: take it

fast through the blood or take

it slow through the nose.

You decide to do both.

You want the salty pinch

in the face and that hazy

waltz in the fog at the same

time. Here, you became

Antarctica yearning

for the Northern Star,

or perhaps a raven that forgot

where it built its nest, or you

might just be a piece of black

mint unhinged from the branch,

slipping into the soil.

By Yixuan Wu

Biography:

Yixuan Wu is a Chinese who currently lives in the Philippines. He is a junior attending school in Taguig City and will graduate in the year 2022. When he is not studying mathematics, he is either exploring different genres of music or chatting with his peers.