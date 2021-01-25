Double Shift By Sean Lause

Double Shift



Even when he worked a double shift

at the plant, my father gave me night rides,

his shoulders strong, weighted with time.

He carried me up to another world

of breezes and branches. Weightless,

I became all reaching hand and air.

The sky crayoned purple, the moon

a pleasant zero, content and

whole in silver.

A space between the trees opened

with a gentle stirring, revealing

stars and planets, patient, waiting.

So briefly, the interlocking gears

of the sky—paused—their labors,

time’s punch clock frozen for now.

My legs clenched round his neck,

leaves lowering like medals

I would pin on him if I could.



By Sean Lause

Biography:

Sean Lause is a professor of English at Rhodes State College in Lima, Ohio. His poems have appeared in The Minnesota Review, Another Chicago Magazine, The Beloit Poetry Journal and Illuminations.