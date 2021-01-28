Sad Girls Like Busts in Art Museums By Dana Blatte

Sad Girls Like Busts in Art Museums

My chemistry teacher demonstrates stoichiometry, how

one number becomes one particle

becomes infinity.

And

I might not have an aptitude for science,

but

I am versed in the art of metamorphosis, of

coveting the comfort of another’s skin

and sculpting away the geometry of my silhouette until I achieve perfection

until I belong in a museum

with mannequins and cocktail dresses.

So I solve my chemistry homework in a mirror

and decide I like the sound of transmutation, the ability

to repudiate my identity and step into another,

a sketch becomes a painting becomes

contemporary art.

I am still delineating word problems in my reflection,

and my chemistry teacher might not like my answers

but these are the units of my life:

fleeting smiles and assignments, engilded in foil like gelt,

and words that prime my lips with oil paint.

See,

stoichiometry is the article of change

and what better paragon of change

than a girl rendered

in clumsy brushstrokes of chemicals and calories.

By Dana Blatte

Biography:

Dana Blatte is a sophomore in high school from Massachusetts. Previously, she has been recognized by the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers and NaNoWriMo’s Young Writer’s Program. Additionally, her work is published in or forthcoming from The Aurora Review, The Heritage Review, and Second Revolution. An aspiring illustrator, author, and polyglot, Dana dreams in lyricism, fairy tales, and obscure indie music.