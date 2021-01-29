Hollow City By Yixuan Wu

Hollow City

The sound of the braided waterway gutted

the silence as if someone was fiddling

with a güiro, a sound that rasped against

the night sky.

The northern snow-capped Yulong Mountain tells

the story of the lonely traveler lost on its peak, perhaps that’s

where I should call home; only there

will I understand the scarcity of warmth.

The altitude might stiffen the air, but

I know that it can’t be more

than how it feels when

Shuhe Town holds me, as if I’m the only

drop of diamond filtered out of a city-sized ore,

letting all other people drain out

of the town’s hunger. Why me alone?

A gale gave an answer by

casting a rain of cherry blossoms

each of which striving to flutter, but only

to be scattered on the ground like chunks of

human skin. All dyed with red, some lighter,

some soaked. Sometimes it’s not a matter of trying.

I walk through the moss carpeted pathway

only to find myself at the dead ends of Hutong

Alleyways, with weeds sticking out

from narrow rock openings and jagged

tiles lacing on top of one another.

I always ended up alone,

although at first there is always

a couple at the end of each alleyway

and I somehow arrive just on time to watch

the pair of Yuanyang

morph into silhouettes.

By Yixuan Wu

Yixuan Wu is a Chinese who currently lives in the Philippines. He is a junior attending school in Taguig City and will graduate in the year 2022. When he is not studying mathematics, he is either exploring different genres of music or chatting with his peers.