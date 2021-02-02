A GLIMPSE OF MEMORY IN SLEEP By Ogah Friday David

A GLIMPSE OF MEMORY IN SLEEP
I miss the
ornamental scenery/
in the museum/ we met – its elaborate kindle/
the dam of elegant photographs/ and the rumps
of antiquity staged
in rows/
where our cheeks cuddled clumsily as
we view : the
laughter/ and sloppy eye contacts
that raced/ through the towers of our
tender feelings/the majesty of our
cologne luring attention from
fellow spectators/ the jabs on our feet as we
dance to the romance of music/ and
the pleasant twinge of never meeting
again/ as the rays from the
sun jolts me from sleep.
By Ogah Friday David
Biography:
Ogah Friday David is an Abuja based poet, freelance writer, and a Student Trainee at the University of Abuja Radio, from Otukpo LGA of Benue State, Nigeria. He has written several unpublished poems and articles, and has a feature in Nantygreens Magazine. He is currently an undergraduate in the department of Languages and Linguistics, University of Abuja.