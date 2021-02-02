A GLIMPSE OF MEMORY IN SLEEP By Ogah Friday David

A GLIMPSE OF MEMORY IN SLEEP

I miss the

ornamental scenery/

in the museum/ we met – its elaborate kindle/

the dam of elegant photographs/ and the rumps

of antiquity staged

in rows/

where our cheeks cuddled clumsily as

we view : the

laughter/ and sloppy eye contacts

that raced/ through the towers of our

tender feelings/the majesty of our

cologne luring attention from

fellow spectators/ the jabs on our feet as we

dance to the romance of music/ and

the pleasant twinge of never meeting

again/ as the rays from the

sun jolts me from sleep.

By Ogah Friday David

Biography:

Ogah Friday David is an Abuja based poet, freelance writer, and a Student Trainee at the University of Abuja Radio, from Otukpo LGA of Benue State, Nigeria. He has written several unpublished poems and articles, and has a feature in Nantygreens Magazine. He is currently an undergraduate in the department of Languages and Linguistics, University of Abuja.