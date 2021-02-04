Cold Butterfly By Dzikamayi Chando

Cold Butterfly

Everything we have was given by a taking hand

My father’s glazed eyes fail to hide mother’s biopsy results

Her winter song’s in her cocktail of herbs and wet soil-like

palm reaching for the miracle man’s in the small screen

Repeat after me. All the pain in my body, all the evil spirits…

Her gentian violet-painted lips labour for the litany

Emollient words falling off like broken hair or lurid leaves

in still wind springing from my little sisters’ unjaded hearts

Mine is a prism splitting the little light left in the lowering lantern

into bloodlines that carried the curses bequeathed to the best

amongst us- divine daughters who walk over scorching coals

for the salvation of our souls before we know of struggle or slogan

Before a soreness is stirred at the sight of their callused hands

and the seared soles of their feet

When our clenched fists hold beautiful gifts like chrysalises

before the cycle is mixed up in our youthful motley-minded moxie.

By Dzikamayi Chando

Dzikamayi Chando writes from Gweru, Zimbabwe. He vacillates between the meaninglessness of life and the purpose of life- reading and sometimes writing inbetween. You can connect with him on Twitter @dzikamayic.