Diptych: Two Americas in Capitol Hill By Pamela Huber

Diptych: Two Americas in Capitol Hill

Wednesday in Capitol Hill

The sirens wail something is happening,

draw me to my East-facing windows

on Fourth Street as tinted windows

of unmarked trucks and National Guard Humvee

roll by, then agitated messages arrive asking

if I am safe, if I am inside (of course, like all

my neighbors, I am prepared for siege), choppers

wink unseen from above, their arms stir

languid air to a cicada thrum, I find the news

as the first friend calls, tells me they can’t hear

me, you’re breaking up, I can’t hear you, are you –

there in my unquieted corner of Capitol Hill, I pull away

from the windows as sirens race past, as the screen

loops through scenes of mass delusion long scratched

into paranoid minds of catastrophizing prophets,

and how like a video game they look

scaling walls and smashing windows,

and how sinister the silence that creeps toward me

when I see the man in the Capitol rotunda

in his Camp Auschwitz Staff t-shirt,

and I believe every Jew who’s ever told me

we are born ready to flee.

Thursday in Capitol Hill

Birds break the silence of the morning

with their chatter. The sky is clear,

the sun a tonic pouring through

the memory of tear gas haze in the air.

Runners stop at 2nd street and loop back,

unwilling to close the gap to

the biggest crime scene in America.*

A crowd at the Supreme Court wonders

why no one will listen to them.

Fencing blocks foot traffic

from crossing to the Capitol grounds.

Congress is in session,

bleary-eyed staffers pouring coffee

whispering about the 25th amendment.

Journalists press record, put pen to paper,

start the new day.

I kiss my mezuzah when I return home.

I will not take off my Magen David

for any mob.

*line borrowed from ABC News

By Pamela Huber

Biography:

Pamela Huber lives on Piscataway land in Washington D.C. Her writing has appeared in Furious Gravity, American Literary Magazine, and CommonLit.org.