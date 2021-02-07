Supernova, 1990s By Katie Kemple

Supernova, 1990s

and I can still picture, like a super 8

film, you pulling into my driveway

in your first car, a Chevy Nova, super

like that Oasis song—no champagne,

but you had dark messy hair, glasses

off center, layers of flannel, and baggy

jeans. That sincere smile, so that

my mom says it’s okay to go—

she doesn’t see the seatbelt duct

taped on the passenger side seat.

The glove box door rattling open—

laughing skeleton. We drive, we drive,

take the hairpin turn on 44/55—

park at an overlook next to foreign

tourists, all of us jaw dropped, atop

a mound that ancient glaciers piled high,

then left behind, jagged pyramids

flecked in autumn red. I don’t speak

your language yet, only know that rage

is a certainty I crave. We go back

to your mom’s place, but she’s gone

by then—cancer’s the supernova

you don’t name. My hands dumb

to that level of pain, undressing you

down to boxers, tossing each item

into the valley beneath your bed.

Our geographies morphing

the landscape of your mattress.

Bones and flesh clicking into and

out of space. After,

alone in your

bathroom, wrapped in sheets, I am

a sky of constellations, as the flame

of sunset waves to me behind blinds,

she sinks into dusk.

You drive me home in the dark.

Ancient people once navigated

by the stars. But, I’m only a detour

in this space, saying the wrong thing

again and again, my seatbelt coming

unstuck at every slammed break.

Break—

Each time, clicking the damn

thing back into place, less certain

of whether we’re together in any real

sense, or orbiting something else,

about to pass—

By Katie Kemple

Biography:

Katie Kemple is a mostly vegan person raising two kids, an elder pug, and a carnival goldfish in San Diego. She’s married to the love of her life. Her poems can be found in The Elevation Review, The Collidescope, The Racket, and Right Hand Pointing, among others.