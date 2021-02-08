Prayer By Mariam Khan

Prayer

There’s a crying janamaaz crumpled in

the rightmost drawer,

tucked away

in the ribcage of my bed

I sleep through mornings as its tassels turn into tears,

its fibres into a crusted canvas for stray dust

and beckoning calls.

In the evenings before reunions,

when my long shadow is gifted company

the janamaaz is an ironing table,

The flat metal palm burns

drooling pasts

with the setting on wool.

My eyes are on the ceiling, but there’s steam

dripping down my back

as the janamaaz begs

to call my forehead its home.

By Mariam Khan

Biography:

Mariam Khan is the daughter of Pakistani immigrants, a high school student in Texas and a graduate of the Between the Lines 2020 Program at Iowa University. Her fiction has been recognized by Scholastic National Art and Writing Awards and The WEIGHT Journal. She is from Toronto, Ontario, and lives in Texas. Thank you in advance for your consideration.