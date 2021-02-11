fever dreams By Katie Park

fever dreams
we meet on a beautiful summer day
far from perfect, but i could not know
the brightness of your gaze outshining even
the dazzling brilliance of that pitiless sun
stunned, i am blinded by the light
the heat and energy from your spotless form
and i begin to melt
your laugh is like music to my ears
and i find myself laughing along
to the voice that becomes so familiar so soon
perhaps too soon
my unintended serenade to a stranger
and though my days are blissful
i remember that you’ll never know
that i would give you my everything
and ice envelops me once more
despite everything,
the haze never lifts from my twisted eyes
your every word is changed, manipulated
to something more lovely and serene
i want you so badly to melt
the chains of frost that hold me
but i cannot find the words i need
those words that would free me
my cowardly heart is too scared
to sprint and leap where others have fallen
and that selfishness whispers in my ear
so i remain silent
even when my blindness consumes me
even when we say goodbye
for the final time
during the long, cruel nights
my warped mind conjures visions
of your smiling face, your warm hand
reaching out and grasping mine
melting the years of pain from my heart
the loneliness of the night fading away
into wisps of a forgotten memory
as my hopeful eyes rise to meet yours
the blank, dreaminess of their gaze
my empty heart, despite everything
continues to beat
like an abandoned machine;
dead, useless scraps of metal
and when the nights are coldest
i gaze into the void and think about how
just once i’d like to feel
the touch of your flesh on mine
we are like the stars in the sky,
regretfully shining until the end of our days
but while your warmth brings life and joy
it cannot fix my delusional love
and soon, ice begins to wrap around me
choking, paralyzing, destroying
for a moment, my lungs stop
and i think i can see your face
“why are you crying?” you ask,
your fading hand caressing my face
and my worthless tongue
begins to crumble
By Katie Park
Biography:
Katie Park is a first-year Computer Science student at New York University. In her spare time, she enjoys recording music, reading historical biographies, and writing depressing poetry.