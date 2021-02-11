fever dreams By Katie Park

fever dreams

we meet on a beautiful summer day

far from perfect, but i could not know

the brightness of your gaze outshining even

the dazzling brilliance of that pitiless sun

stunned, i am blinded by the light

the heat and energy from your spotless form

and i begin to melt

your laugh is like music to my ears

and i find myself laughing along

to the voice that becomes so familiar so soon

perhaps too soon

my unintended serenade to a stranger

and though my days are blissful

i remember that you’ll never know

that i would give you my everything

and ice envelops me once more

despite everything,

the haze never lifts from my twisted eyes

your every word is changed, manipulated

to something more lovely and serene

i want you so badly to melt

the chains of frost that hold me

but i cannot find the words i need

those words that would free me

my cowardly heart is too scared

to sprint and leap where others have fallen

and that selfishness whispers in my ear

so i remain silent



even when my blindness consumes me



even when we say goodbye

for the final time

during the long, cruel nights

my warped mind conjures visions

of your smiling face, your warm hand

reaching out and grasping mine

melting the years of pain from my heart

the loneliness of the night fading away

into wisps of a forgotten memory

as my hopeful eyes rise to meet yours

the blank, dreaminess of their gaze

my empty heart, despite everything

continues to beat

like an abandoned machine;

dead, useless scraps of metal

and when the nights are coldest

i gaze into the void and think about how

just once i’d like to feel

the touch of your flesh on mine

we are like the stars in the sky,

regretfully shining until the end of our days

but while your warmth brings life and joy

it cannot fix my delusional love

and soon, ice begins to wrap around me

choking, paralyzing, destroying

for a moment, my lungs stop

and i think i can see your face

“why are you crying?” you ask,

your fading hand caressing my face

and my worthless tongue

begins to crumble

By Katie Park

Biography:

Katie Park is a first-year Computer Science student at New York University. In her spare time, she enjoys recording music, reading historical biographies, and writing depressing poetry.