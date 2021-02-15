Legends of the Women of Duvergé By Michelle Garcia Fresco

Legends of the Women of Duvergé

My great grandmother Tata

is not remembered for her kindness

just for the way she left

knives in legs of men

who owed her

money.

The men in my family never live long

enough to be remembered

as anything other than

victims.

It is said the women of Duvergé are brujas

who bury their husbands

in the ashes of their

alchemy.

That the women of my family

cast spells in silence

as they serenade their children`s spirits

asleep.

My eyes are as dirty as the water,

sit on the edge of a sea

of brown that are

my ancestors

bodies.

Are muddled in centuries

of cries that can conjure a

curse.

By Michelle Garcia Fresco

Michelle Garcia Fresco is an Afro-Latinx poet and Spoken Word artist based in Boston. She is currently a Senior at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, Double majoring in Creative Writing and Sociology. Believing in the power of poetry as a medium for social justice. Garcia`s writing is often inspired by the women in her family, social and racial injustices in America, coping with loss and mental health, as well as her Dominican roots.