Even Knives Have Skins Too By Dzikamayi Chando

Even Knives Have Skins Too

Poverty wields a mighty hammer & watches the sunset

western suburbs trap the stench of factories and moral rot

in the cracks of their colonial walls

through which darkness of the black-eyed sky slithers

& sets into an anvil on which red hot hearts

are forged into sharp-edged bodies that go out

to lurk in alleys like famished crocodiles in swamps

At dawn poverty’s blistered hands push men into the factory

smoke mixed with slivered wholeness of the neighbourhood

the guise of gloom’s replaced by the deceit of smiles

& as a corpse is found in its blood someone whispers

a sick statistic it’s the third one this week

the frightened cup their chins and breathe in shock

the perpetrators have hearts in their pockets beating the heat

out of their skins they also cup their chins and look frightened

By Dzikamayi Chando

Biography:

Dzikamayi Chando writes from Gweru, Zimbabwe. He vacillates between the meaninglessness of life and the purpose of life- reading and sometimes writing inbetween. You can connect with him on Twitter @dzikamayic.