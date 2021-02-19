Silence By Elizabeth Shippen

Silence

The first time you told me,

I wrote her for you.

The child who would never

be, her hair red like fire,

her face dusted with freckles.

And in my story,

I made her a phoenix,

so that each death was also a birth.

Sometimes I wrote her

as a small mischievous child

stealing cookies from the kitchen

when your back was turned.

Or then again older

in a flat in New York City

searching for the perfect

recipe for hot cocoa.

And other times

I wrote her with wings

and a sword of flame,

brave and unrelenting,

and each death was just a pause

in a long and never-ending

adventure.

But ink and paper are nothing

compared to flesh and bone,

and moments in the dark,

when the world is asleep

and she reaches out to you

with warm tiny hands

needing to be held.

So I let my words turn to ash

and forget how to speak

into that silence that grows

until it suffocates

and you stop telling me.

And we are left with nothing

but ash and silence.

Burden

It won’t be me who has to carry it.

In the end, I won’t carry much at all.

Pain: I can take pain.

I already know what it is

to walk each day on marbles,

to place my feet down carefully

with every step as though

the bottoms have been beaten

and the bruising hasn’t healed.

It doesn’t stop me. Each morning,

I still get up, back onto my feet,

knowing there are people who

depend on me to be standing

and it gets me through the pain.

Disfigurement: that would hurt

my pride. My vanity wrapped

in practiced nonchalance

would crumble in the face of it,

but still, that’s not my biggest fear.

What I fear most

is what I might become

to my son.

Becoming

Long before you were born

I was afraid of it, the fierce

love of motherhood

and how it can devour

a woman.

I imagined my dreams

and years ripped away

by the relentless

jaws of motherhood.

So now as I hold your tiny

hand, I am surprised to find

that I’m still here.

Not gone or diminished,

simply full of something new

and different.

By Elizabeth Shippen

Biography:

Elizabeth Shippen is a wife, mother, and Agile Product Manager in the Information Technology industry living on the North Shore of Massachusetts. Born in the D.C. Metro area, she grew up in Virginia before moving to Massachusetts after college. She has a Master’s Degree in English Literature and a Graduate certificate in Digital Studies from Salem State University. She completed her undergraduate studies in English and Creative Writing at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Her poetry has been published in Harmony Magazine and The Dickinson Review.