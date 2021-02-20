Depression Medication By Zizheng William Liu

Depression Medication

Too tired to outlast

Or ever pass the thick

Tyranny of daylight,

I lay still on this dewy

Morning in a foggy depth.

My faded recollections

A shell

Of what could have been

Had they not caged my lucidity

In a glass house—

The tender hollows

Of the sense searing drops

That set my flesh

Ablaze in a haze of

Their unbecomings!

But by god,

I’ve been tainted

At her loom

O doctor!

The red nurse with needles

Unasked to notice

My faintings in the waiting room.

She nods me gently,

Pacified by the haze

Of the thin unravelings

Frayed as the addict in me

Shrouded in

A fabric gown.

I could sleep for years

In the cloud-like film

Of those indictments.

By Zizheng William Liu

Biography:

Zizheng William Liu (he/him/his) is a student from Houston, Texas who loves to write fiction and poetry. When he’s not writing, he also enjoys snapping the ever-changing world around him with his Canon Rebel camera.