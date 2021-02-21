when we first met

when we first met, you were humming a song

which i thought was cliché

but it was good enough for us.

how could you know the songs of my heart?

i could only watch hopelessly

as my feelings were drowned in a haze

of regret, anxiety, and fear

and you could never know

how much i loved you

how my heart beat for you

and even now i wonder

three years is a long time.

what if you meet another girl

one who is beautiful

would you run your fingers through

her locks of gold, and compare them

as you never did mine?

her beautiful blue eyes-

could mine hold a candle to them?

would you even think of my eyes?

do you think you could remember me then?

would you kiss her the way you never kissed me,

her mouth sweeter than anything in your wildest dreams?

would you hold her,

sing that cliché song to her,

listen to her giggles as your thoughts

melt into a unified love,

where i would be a passing glance

in a world of your own?

as i stand now with my broken heart,

i desperately try to remember

the few moments we had,

and i soon realize

i can no longer remember that song

from when we first met

By Katie Park

Biography:

Katie Park is a first-year Computer Science student at New York University. In her spare time, she enjoys recording music, reading historical biographies, and writing depressing poetry.