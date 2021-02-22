Francesca By Hailey McMichael

Francesca

she started off small.

blue teeth

from cotton candy

dripping down

bow tie

lips.

her hands licked the edge

of the sun

and the world

belonged to her.

it couldn’t

contain her wide

blue eyes

ready to receive the gift

of blue skies and plastic

horses and blue rock candy

from the dollar store by the school

sometimes she would see her face

in the rainbow

parking lot puddles

and laugh and laugh and laugh

at the blue

it turned her skin

and her skin

kept changing after that

time pulled at her hair

and her fingernails

and at her nose

and

somewhere along the parkway between

bare belly buttons

and sadness

she grew

too large for the world.

it tried

to contain her wide

blue eyes

to give her a gift

of plastic

cheekbones and tv commercials

and blue feelings and supermodels

on the billboard next to the school

and once she saw her face

in a rainbow

parking lot puddle

and remembered how she used to

laugh and laugh and laugh

at all of the blue

the water rippled and stared back

at her

and slowly

she began to recognize

the sky blushes blue with her.

she feels

she laughs and laughs and laughs

she carries it.

the world.

she carries it,

holds it

in her eyes for you.

By Hailey McMichael

Hailey McMichael is a current senior at Muhlenberg College, studying English and Dance with a passion for creation through choreography and poetry. She hopes to continue to work in a creative field post-graduation, as well as moving into the field of education. Hailey has lived in many different states around the country, and continues to travel in search of truths… and she continually finds her heart searching for more stories to share. Her Instagram is @haileyj16