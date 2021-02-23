hala’s knock knock By Sevde Kaldiroglu

hala’s knock knock

a knock on the door and

she enters the room

define: penetrate

go into or through

(something)

especially with

force or effort.

she informs me

of the name of

my husband

define: marriage

consensual

relationship

recognized

by law

she tells me what

will happen

(to me)

tells me where I will live

define: live

remain alive.



with whom



tells me what to____ a man

how to____a man

define: please

used for polite requests

or questions

how to be(come) a woman

white sheets

blood stains



define: pure



free

of any contamination

but hala

I say

wherever his house is

can I take my dolls with me there?

By Sevde Kaldiroglu

Sevde Kaldiroglu is a creative writer from Istanbul. At age 17, she was the youngest author of a memoir collection published in Turkey (Yitik Ulke Publishing, 2012). She’s received multiple national youth awards for her poetry and essays. She holds a BA in English, Creative Writing from Stanford University where she served as the editor-in-chief of Avicenna Journal for three years.