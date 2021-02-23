hala’s knock knock By Sevde Kaldiroglu

hala’s knock knock
a knock on the door and
she enters the room
define: penetrate
go into or through
(something)
especially with
force or effort.
she informs me
of the name of
my husband
define: marriage
consensual
relationship
recognized
by law
she tells me what
will happen
(to me)
tells me where I will live
define: live
remain alive.
with whom
tells me what to____ a man
how to____a man
define: please
used for polite requests
or questions
how to be(come) a woman
white sheets
blood stains
define: pure
free
of any contamination
but hala
I say
wherever his house is
can I take my dolls with me there?
By Sevde Kaldiroglu
Sevde Kaldiroglu is a creative writer from Istanbul. At age 17, she was the youngest author of a memoir collection published in Turkey (Yitik Ulke Publishing, 2012). She’s received multiple national youth awards for her poetry and essays. She holds a BA in English, Creative Writing from Stanford University where she served as the editor-in-chief of Avicenna Journal for three years.