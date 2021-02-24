Erasure Collage, January 2021 By Katie Kemple

Erasure Collage, January 2021

My nine-year old would like to look

through the pile of New Yorkers

by my bedside to find items for her

school assignment: a vision board.

She gravitates toward the covers

depicting popsicles on a hot summer

day, pastel pink and purple trees.

To stay awake (it’s nearly 10pm),

I flip through issues next to her,

traveling back through time to 2019,

2018—cartoons of bustling desks,

people passing on streets unmasked,

an exterminator lifting a stranger’s

mattress. My daughter cuts out

a photo of rocks. “I like rocks,” she says.

Even though, it’s increasingly hard

to convince her to go outside to see

the real thing. People leave painted rocks

in our neighborhood now, “Be Kind”

one lectured me from the ground.

My daughter prefers to explore

imaginary worlds: Minecraft, Harry Potter,

and Sponge Bob. I’m kind: I let her.

She finds an illustration of a deck

of cards, an owl, cats, a toy car. Snip.

Snip, snip, snip. “Getting late,” I say.

We close each one, but now they each

flash gaping holes. The loss arresting.

I remind myself that the images have only

been shifted, and mean more popsicles,

trees, and rocks for my daughter’s

collage. But, something permanent

is gone. It doesn’t have a name.

By Katie Kemple

Biography:

Katie Kemple is a mostly vegan person raising two kids, an elder pug, and a carnival goldfish in San Diego. She’s married to the love of her life. Her poems can be found in The Elevation Review, The Collidescope, The Racket, and Right Hand Pointing, among others.