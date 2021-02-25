Iris Hollandica in a Tyrolean Botanical Garden By Hailey McMichael

Iris Hollandica in a Tyrolean Botanical Garden

I walk among the white flowers and I see myself in them.

I walk among the white flowers and see my

mothers nieces sisters in them.

out of the crack in the broken brick

a bud appears, iris hollandica

dripping with tears,

looking down on fallen figures littering the ground.

yet it blooms.

yet it blooms.

whispers of children pull me forward

toward a white wall in fertile coffee ground sprawling

iris hollandica, petals split three ways

moonlit womb exposed to the imposing

picking petals in pockets without question

yet it blooms.

yet it blooms.

built on the backs of iris hollandica returned to coffee ground

built on the backs of satin bedsheets and hollowed out bones

larkspur spines, stark against the sand

medicinal leaves heal viruses and sore irises

she smells like fresh mint and abstraction

the soft breeze paints her petals with attraction

but greedy fingers grab and grip, rip and the white is stained with soil and ants and time

yet it bloomed.

yet it bloomed.

By Hailey McMichael

Biography:

Hailey McMichael is a current senior at Muhlenberg College, studying English and Dance with a passion for creation through choreography and poetry. She hopes to continue to work in a creative field post-graduation, as well as moving into the field of education. Hailey has lived in many different states around the country, and continues to travel in search of truths… and she continually finds her heart searching for more stories to share. Her Instagram is @haileyj16