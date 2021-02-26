A Judicial Procedure By Sevde Kaldiroglu

A Judicial Procedure

The mother holds the kid’s hand

The mother and the kid walk

into the courtroom

The father stands

across from the kid

and the mother

and the kid and the mother

listen

To the father

speak

and the judge listens

and the audience

and the mother

and the kid

with eyes widened

Stranger men stand

up and speak

about the father

about the mother

and the kid

the kid sits

quiet

and still

the judge speaks

everyone quiet

and still

the judge speaks

and silence

The mother holds the kid’s

hand the mother and the

kid walk into

the hallway the mother and

the kid walk into the street the

mother and the kid walk the mother

and the kid

still

By Sevde Kaldiroglu

Biography:

Sevde Kaldiroglu is a creative writer from Istanbul. At age 17, she was the youngest author of a memoir collection published in Turkey (Yitik Ulke Publishing, 2012). She’s received multiple national youth awards for her poetry and essays. She holds a BA in English, Creative Writing from Stanford University where she served as the editor-in-chief of Avicenna Journal for three years.