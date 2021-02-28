Beating the Odds By Hailey McMichael

Beating the Odds



What I didn’t know before

was how unlikely it is to be alive right now.

Mel Robbins says the odds we are born are one in four trillion.

Dr Ali Binazir says the odds we exist at all are basically zero.

I figure these odds

should come with some sort of gratitude

a celebration perhaps

I could say that we ought to be more thankful

to stop and smell the coffee and the roses and the four trillion other metaphors

we use to tell each other

to breathe.

But really

sometimes beating the odds

causes my heart to tremble in my chest

my feet are dirty and my toenails are cracked

the coffee burns my mouth

the roses die too quickly

asleep in their beds

the weight of the world is so much

I have to drag my breath in with aching fingers and a dry tongue.

So sometimes

I think beating the odds

looks like sitting in the dark

not to see the stars

or hope for the morning

or fulfill a Mark Frost prophecy

but to sit in the dark

and let myself

be.

By Hailey McMichael

Biography:

Hailey McMichael is a current senior at Muhlenberg College, studying English and Dance with a passion for creation through choreography and poetry. She hopes to continue to work in a creative field post-graduation, as well as moving into the field of education. Hailey has lived in many different states around the country, and continues to travel in search of truths… and she continually finds her heart searching for more stories to share. Her Instagram is @haileyj16