After the Insurrection, You Make a Phone Call By Bethany Reid

/ The Rising Phoenix Review

After the Insurrection, You Make a Phone Call

The news likes blood, can’t see peace
in your future. But your grandson says,
“It will be okay, Grandma,
I have a cape,” and hope ignites,
a flicker of illumination in the dark.
You remember when his father was that small,
and smaller, a seed you hadn’t yet discerned,
already stretching, opening within you.
How is it that such small things
can give you heart: raindrops
on the bare branches of the dogwood,
the flute of the thrush’s song?

By Bethany Reid

Biography:

Bethany Reid’s Sparrow won the 2012 Gell Poetry Prize. Her recent poetry books are Body My House (Goldfish Press, 2018), and The Thing with Feathers, which was published as part of Triple No. 10 by Ravenna Press (2020). Learn more at http://www.bethanyareid.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s