BEING OLD By Hibah Shabkhez

BEING OLD

In our brains the ‘if you want to succeed

You must work hard’ saws and adages they fit

Like whip-toting consciences that feed

On the false promises, oft implicit

Of a lasting happiness. Not the kind

That may soothe and cheer in an idle hour

Spent feeding birds, but a thing you may bind

With chains of gold in a secret tower.

With curving spines and quashed hearts, with heads sore

From inflictions of small torments to foil

Sleep, the struggle must be endured. Wherefore

Having lashed myself to this mortal toil

This optimisation of every breath,

On the road more taken, here in this cold

Knowledge wrung from a life akin to death

I sigh ‘It is difficult being old’.

At seven and twenty, in exhaustion

Of soul, I whisper these my brother’s words,

Stolen for this cry to the sky’s legion,

To be chirped cawed croaked by a thousand birds.

By Hibah Shabkhez

Biography:

Hibah Shabkhez is a writer of the half-yo literary tradition, an erratic language-learning enthusiast, and a happily eccentric blogger from Lahore, Pakistan. Her work has previously appeared in Bandit Fiction, Shot Glass Journal, Across The Margin, Panoplyzine, Feral, Literati Magazine, and a number of other literary magazines. Studying life, languages and literature from a comparative perspective across linguistic and cultural boundaries holds a particular fascination for her. Linktree: https://linktr.ee/HibahShabkhez