Elegy By Callia Liang

Elegy

messy hair messy hands messy smiles

messy memories spilling over now that it is almost your favorite time of year

do you remember?

we wore polyester shorts and swimming suits, wading into the ocean

no matter how cold it was

still wet and salty we rode tricycles

weaving through long shadows on the boardwalk

you liked how the sea ebbing caused sand to bury your little feet

you liked the sensation of passing through light and then dark, warm and then cold

you liked running amongst the gods of earth and scaring them into flight

always too much to do feel learn and no time to waste

I taught you where gods lived and how to find their nests

how to decorate castles with sand and colorful shells

you taught me how sometimes a cloud was not a cloud but a rose

how the sky was not just blue but magical

later after it got chilly you kept teaching me

hope in waiting rooms and over stale bagels

desperation in dripping tubes and through trips to the vending machine

sadness in the form of cold hands closed eyes

in so wrong of a context, still the same toothy smile

do you remember?

we were still smiling because

there was always something you gave us to laugh about

what I remember

is that you were very small and still

giving me everything I needed to get to tomorrow

By Callia Liang

Callia Liang is a junior at Hunter College High School. She enjoys reading poetry and riding her bike.