The Dammed By Andréana Elise

The Dammed

My teeth are splintering

worn down by night grinding

the raw grief held in the mouth

ancient as coal within diamonds.

My teeth are splintering into bone

fragments I swallow, raw edges my tongue

licks like wounds. My teeth

are splintering and I have no power

to stop the collapse of these mountains

I thought would last forever.

In my dreams, I scale their snowcapped

peaks and rappel their deadly cliffs,

spitting blood in the tender moments

before waking.

My teeth are splintering the way

a tree struck by lightning

splits at night, no one seeing

the heartwood revealed

in flashes of white against black.

The damage is done, how do we

repair? Our teeth are clenched in rage,

in fear, and beware beware.

When these levies finally break

the bodies we have swallowed

will float to the surface

of our dammed and damaged minds

and their eyes

like burning diamonds

will splinter our silence

as from their lips

Hallelujah!

Peace be upon you!

Siyo, my brother, peace.

as from their lips

will flood the hymns, the cries,

the lamentations they dammed

for so long and can hold back no longer,

their teeth splintered to diamond swords

and their tears robing us in a coat

of many colors—flayed skin

made holy at last, they hold us,

the risen dead, closer than the blood

in our mouths, as from our lips

God help us!

Protect us!

Deliver us!

as from our lips

streams the flood the will lift us at last,

past the broken levies and empty promises

to the starry incisors of the hills

and we will lift our hands and throats

in great unison

and give praise.

By Andréana Elise

Biography:

Andréana Elise is a poet, essayist, traveler, teacher, and community builder. She’s also a Baha’i—a Faith that’s taken her on a wild ride across continents and cultures. She’s the author of Circle the Bones with Shining and Songs of Deliverance (both forthcoming), shedding light on women’s suffering and soulwork. She works with beautiful people of all backgrounds to embody justice and make refuge for the human spirit. You can find her walking in the Tennessee wilderness or online: aelefton.org