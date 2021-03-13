Carnival By Erika

Carnival

I am scared of winter because I only feel it sudden

like aloneness on the sidewalk, in via sacco e

vanzetti the street beckons me to stay

in pain

with eyes open without notice stuck,

the women take their children home sharp

and vanishing

it lasts all day long and the next and the next

with the trees and buildings unbelonging

past the edicola among the torn pieces

of paper on the asphalt that sees what I see

impressions of my first love, of my mother

sheltering from the rain of confetti

on the way home in the landscape designed

to hide her as she bends

from the old grief, i see her looking back

with huge eyes at the street in chaos

to remember most

what i wore at carnival then, what

my love picked for me to wear

By Erika

Biography:

She is currently based in Rome, where she teaches, writes and lives with her fish. She recently obtained an MPhil in Criticism and Culture from the University of Cambridge.